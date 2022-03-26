2 injured in Michigan City shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Authorities are seeking information after two victims were shot in a Michigan City neighborhood.

At 7:45 p.m. Friday first responders were called to investigate shots fired in the area of Hitchcock Street, north of U.S. Hwy 20, said Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker.

Two people were reported to have been shot, and officers arrived on the scene along with LaPorte County EMS to administer aid.

Medics transported the two gunshot victims to Franciscan Health Michigan City with nonlife-threatening injuries. Police searched the area for evidence and witnesses, who were interviewed by detectives.

Authorities are continuing to interview witnesses, process evidence and gather video surveillance. Police said to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be immediately released.

The Michigan City Police Department urges anyone who witnessed the shooting, has any information or has video the incident to contact Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221, extension 1088, or email him at mgaletti@emichigancity.com.

Michigan City officers were assisted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

