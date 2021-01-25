2 killed in Gary in 24 hours, marking the city's first homicides of 2021

GARY — After going more than three weeks into the new year without recording any homicides, the city logged the first two fatal shootings of 2021 within a 24-hour period last weekend, officials said.

Troy Newsome, 29, of Gary, was found lying on in the street about 3:10 p.m. Friday after officers responded to the 4900 block of Jefferson Street for reports of shots fired and a man down, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Newsome, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lake County coroner's office. Newsome lived on the block where he was shot.

Witnesses told police they heard shots, but they did not see any suspects, Westerfield said.

Jesus Zarate, 22, of Posen, Illinois, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest about 6:25 p.m. Saturday after police were dispatched to the 5300 block of West 21st Avenue for a report of a man on the ground, Westerfield said.

Witnesses in a nearby apartment building told police they heard shots, but they could not describe any suspects.

Zarate was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.