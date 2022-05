2 killed in separate Region shootings, police say

GARY — Two men were killed in separate shootings Tuesday night, police said.

Devante Brown, 29, of Gary, was found lying wounded outside after Gary police responded about 5:50 p.m. to the 1700 block of West Fifth Avenue for reports of shots fired, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.

Brown was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Brown was pronounced dead about 9:50 p.m., a coroner's release said.

About 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Washington Street in the city's Glen Park section for a report of a gunshot victim, police records show.

Kurtis Tolliver, 27, of Gary, was taken to Methodist Northlake, where he was pronounced dead about 7:20 p.m. from gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Times staff writer Robert Kasarda contributed to this report.

