2 killed in weekend shootings, police say

GARY — Two men were killed and a third was wounded in three separate shootings from Friday to Sunday across the city, police said.

A 25-year-old Merrillville man died Monday night at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary after he was shot just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street, police said.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard gunshots and went outside to find the man on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, he said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855.

On Sunday, Gary police were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to the hospital for a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the top of his left foot, Hamady said.

The boy told police he was playing basketball about 1 p.m. when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been hit.

He arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and became uncooperative when asked to provide more information, police said.

On Friday, Derrick Davis, 20, of Gary, was shot to death about 9:45 a.m. at 21st Avenue and Clark Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Lake County sheriff's police, who were patrolling the area while Gary police attended their annual fallen officers memorial service, were dispatched for a report of shots fired.

Officers found Davis unresponsive and seated inside a silver vehicle, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about Davis' homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

