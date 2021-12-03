2 killed when gun sale turned into robbery, court records allege

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

CROWN POINT — A Portage man with alleged ties to the Latin Kings street gang killed two men Oct. 7 during a gun sale turned robbery, newly unsealed court records allege.

Jorge A. Garza Jr., 24, was arrested Nov. 3 in Bakersfield, California, and extradited to Lake County on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Danniel Gamez, of East Chicago, and 27-year-old Diandre Easter, of Calumet City.

Garza made an initial appearance Tuesday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

According to court records, Garza and two other men were at The Anchor Inn bar in Hammond early Oct. 7 when Garza had a conversation with Gamez, who was also in the bar.

Police described the two men with Garza as "unidentified" in court records.

Hammond police executed a search warrant for Garza's phone records and learned he communicated with Gamez 12 times in the hour before the homicides, records state.

Police also obtained SnapChat records, which showed someone believed to be Garza talking about someone from a rival gang trying to sell him a gun and his intention to rob that person, according to court documents.