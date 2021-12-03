2 killed when gun sale turned into robbery, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Portage man with alleged ties to the Latin Kings street gang killed two men Oct. 7 during a gun sale turned robbery, newly unsealed court records allege.
Jorge A. Garza Jr., 24, was arrested Nov. 3 in Bakersfield, California, and extradited to Lake County on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Danniel Gamez, of East Chicago, and 27-year-old Diandre Easter, of Calumet City.
Garza made an initial appearance Tuesday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
According to court records, Garza and two other men were at The Anchor Inn bar in Hammond early Oct. 7 when Garza had a conversation with Gamez, who was also in the bar.
Police described the two men with Garza as "unidentified" in court records.
Hammond police executed a search warrant for Garza's phone records and learned he communicated with Gamez 12 times in the hour before the homicides, records state.
Police also obtained SnapChat records, which showed someone believed to be Garza talking about someone from a rival gang trying to sell him a gun and his intention to rob that person, according to court documents.
Surveillance video from the area around the 700 block of Locust Street, where Gamez's and Easter's bodies were found, showed Garza getting in and out of a white Chrylser near the behind the Anchor Inn at closing time, records state.
Gamez is seen with a man in dark clothing, whom police think was Easter, walking toward the bar to meet with Garza, records state.
The man in dark clothing walks back down Locust Street toward where the homicides occurred. A short time later, Gamez, Garza and Garza's friends walk in the same direction, records state.
Minutes later, Garza and his friends run back to the parking lot and leave in the white Chrysler, documents state.
Hammond police were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. and found Easter dead from a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger side of a Honda Civic, which had multiple bullet holes to the windshield and passenger doors.
Gamez was found unresponsive on the ground, with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest. He was holding money in his right hand, records state.
Lake County coroner's investigators pronounced both men dead at the scene.
Police entered the Chrysler into a law enforcement application and received a lead Oct. 12 that it had been spotted in Posen, Illinois. A Posen police officer attempted to stop the Chrysler on Oct. 14, but the driver led police on a pursuit and crashed, records state.
Posen police took a 14-year-old boy into custody, but other people in the car got away, according to documents.
Officers recovered multiple cellphones and three firearms from the car, which was confirmed to be the Chrysler registered to Garza, records state.
Anyone with information about the identity of two men seen with Garza the morning of the homicides is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.