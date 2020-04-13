2 Lake County 911 dispatchers test positive for COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Two Lake County 911 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in what the agency is saying are unrelated cases that do not appear to have been contracted at the dispatch center.
"Both public safety dispatchers have been self-isolating for more than a week and were informed of the positive test result on April 10th," Lake County Emergency Communications Public Information Officer Ryan Cusack said Monday in a prepared statement.
"Operational capability has not been impacted, and the dedicated, professional telecommunicators of Lake County 911 remain ready to answer the call from fellow first responders, residents and visitors of Lake County," he said.
The center has responded with enhanced cleaning and disinfection of its facility, individually issued keyboards and computer mice, and mandatory use of masks while on the job, Cusack said.
"Lake County 911 wishes a speedy recovery to affected staff members as efforts continue to prevent the spread of illness in the dispatch center," he said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department announced late last month that a 41-year-old officer tested positive for coronavirus.
"The officer was on duty on March 18 when he advised his supervisor that he was experiencing flu-like symptoms," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said at the time. "His supervisor immediately sent him home and told him to self-quarantine and, if possible, to get tested for the virus."
"The officer is recovering at home and is doing well at this time, and we remain in contact with him for updates on his progress,” Martinez had said.
A Hammond police officer also tested positive last month for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation, and two other officers were in quarantine as a result, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said at the time.