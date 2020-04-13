2 Lake County 911 dispatchers test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — Two Lake County 911 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in what the agency is saying are unrelated cases that do not appear to have been contracted at the dispatch center.

"Both public safety dispatchers have been self-isolating for more than a week and were informed of the positive test result on April 10th," Lake County Emergency Communications Public Information Officer Ryan Cusack said Monday in a prepared statement.

"Operational capability has not been impacted, and the dedicated, professional telecommunicators of Lake County 911 remain ready to answer the call from fellow first responders, residents and visitors of Lake County," he said.

The center has responded with enhanced cleaning and disinfection of its facility, individually issued keyboards and computer mice, and mandatory use of masks while on the job, Cusack said.

"Lake County 911 wishes a speedy recovery to affected staff members as efforts continue to prevent the spread of illness in the dispatch center," he said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department announced late last month that a 41-year-old officer tested positive for coronavirus.