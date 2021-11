2 lawyers appointed to defend man charged in Region attorney's slaying

CROWN POINT — The state public defender's office has appointed two Michigan City-based lawyers to represent a man accused of killing Region attorney William "Bill" Enslen last summer.

Jason M. Vazquez, 38, was arrested Oct. 29 on charges he shot Enslen to death June 24 after Enslen arrived at his Hobart home to find Vazquez burglarizing it.

The Lake County public defender's office sought outside counsel because Enslen served on the Lake County Criminal Division Public Defender Board from 2013 until his death.

The state public defender's office appointed attorneys Kurt Earnst and David Payne to represent Vazquez in Lake Criminal Court, records show.

A magistrate last week entered not guilty pleas on Vazquez's behalf to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary.

Vazquez's formal appearance before Judge Natalie Bokota was scheduled for Monday.

