2 Maced in Porter County bar; police investigating

PORTER — Police are investigating a report of two people sprayed with the chemical irritant Mace while visiting The Steel Barrel Tavern, police said.

Police were told the two men were at the bar at 212 Lincoln St. during the early morning hours of Friday when another man, who later sprayed them with Mace, was kicked out.

The two men also left for another nearby bar and when they were returning later to close out their tabs, they discovered the suspect's wife had brought him back to The Steel Barrel, police said. The suspect began arguing with the two men and then allegedly sprayed them with Mace.

The suspect then got into a car and sped off before officers arrived about 1:30 a.m., police said.

A bartender/bouncer at The Steel Barrel was able to identify the suspect for police and said he stepped in after the suspect got into an argument with the other two men, according to the report.

