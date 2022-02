2 men accused of triple homicide in custody, court records show

CROWN POINT — Two men were in custody Tuesday on charges they shot three people to death in Gary in July 2018, dumped one victim’s body along a roadside and abandoned a vehicle with the other two victims’ bodies concealed in a trunk.

Erik P. Long, 43, and Huston J. Bond, 32, were each being held without bond at the Lake County Jail on three counts of murder, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

They’re accused of killing Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; his fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, after the three spent a night out with friends and family celebrating Ross’ birthday July 15, 2018.

Talley was shot seven times and had scattered abrasions on her face and upper extremities, which were consistent with a terminal fall, according to court records. Her body was found July 16, 2018, in the 2500 block of Central Avenue.

Later that day, Ross’ and Edwards’ bodies were found in the trunk of Ross’s car, which was found in the area of West Ninth Avenue and Harrison Street after someone reported the vehicle as suspicious.

Ross had been shot 12 times, and Edwards suffered eight gunshots wounds, records state.

The parents of Ross, Talley and Edwards all spoke to The Times in early 2019 about the loss of their children and their quest for justice. They said they feared the Gary Police Department lacked the resources to bring their children’s killers to justice.

Investigators caught a break in the case in May 2021, when a man facing federal firearms charges told authorities Bond confessed during a phone conversation to a role in the triple homicide.

The man said Bond told him Long contacted Edwards about drugs and invited Edwards to a home on Martin Luther King Drive in Gary, court records state.

According to the man’s story, Edwards, Ross, Talley and a fourth person walked in the front door of the home, and Long and Bond began shooting. Ross and Edwards were killed, but Talley began screaming and ran out of the home with the fourth person, court records state.

The man told police Talley was shot outside, but he was unsure what happened with the fourth person.

The man alleged the killing of Edwards was planned because Edwards was friends with Raymon Truitt II. According to the man, Bond suspect Edwards and Truitt of robbing him in January 2016.

Truitt was killed in a shootout with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in June 2018 near downtown Gary. Agents were ambushed during an undercover drug buy, authorities said. The shootout also wounded an undercover ATF agent.

During an interview with detectives, Bond said he initially suspected Edwards and Truitt of robbing him. Bond claimed he, Long and a third man later met with Edwards to settle a feud, and that he and Edwards “were cool” after that meeting, court records state.

Police obtained cellphone call and location data, which showed Ross and Talley were communicating with Long and Bond the night they were killed and were in the area of Long’s residence in Gary, records state.

