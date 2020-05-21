2 men charged in double homicide claim they were getting robbed, shot victims inside car, courts say

GARY — Two men charged with murder claim the victims were trying to rob them, court records show.
Xavier Watson, 19, of Gary, and Mikal Franklin, 20, of Gary, were each charged with two counts of murder, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.
At 11:45 a.m. Monday, Lake County Metro Homicide Unit detectives and Gary police were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street to investigate a double homicide that had just taken place in Gary.
Authorities were also told of a second related crime scene in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue. Gary police said they were called to Grant Street after men called police reporting that suspects tried to rob them and that the men shot the suspects.
The 911 callers further said the bodies of the suspects were in the back seat of a black Nissan that was driven by the callers.
When an officer arrived at the scene, two men who were holding their hands in the air exited a residence from a basement apartment. The two were then taken into custody.
The officer then opened the rear driver’s side door of the black Nissan, which was still running, facing north on the street. He found two deceased men in the back seat.
The vehicle appeared to have gunshot damage and the back window was shattered. In addition, there was a bullet hole in the front windshield and there was blood on the front passenger and driver seats. Both front seats also had shell casings on them.
Trevion Hudnell, 19, of Gary, was sitting behind the passenger seat still holding money in his left hand, which appeared to have been stained with blood, police said. Phillip Phillips, 21, of Gary, was sitting in the rear middle seat, next to a child’s car seat, police said.
While searching the apartment the men left, the officer immediately saw four firearms sitting on a dining room table, which were unloaded with the safety on. He also saw a child sleeping in a bedroom.
As the officer was leaving, he saw a woman walking on Grant Street who told him the Nissan belonged to her and the apartment lease was in her and Watson’s names. She consented to a search of the residence and told police that Watson, her boyfriend, had told her that two of the firearms belonged to the deceased men.
She also told police Watson had called her saying he was getting robbed and just shot someone and he needed to know what to do, in which she told him to call police.
The woman further told police that after the phone call, the two men drove to the apartment and called 911. She said Watson also told her one of the men had pointed a firearm at his head, court records said. The men also told her that they did know the deceased men, stating Watson remembered one of them from school.
Video surveillance caught the incident on tape and police reviewed the footage, which showed a black Nissan with tinted windows pull into a parking lot in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers saw at least one person in the vehicle when two men entered the car.
The officer then saw what appeared to be several gunshots fired from inside the vehicle and exit the rear windshield, court reports said.
Both men are in police custody and are being held without bail.
The two deaths bring the total of homicides in Gary to 22 for 2020, in which all but one were victims of gun violence.
