2 men charged in double homicide claim they were getting robbed, shot victims inside car, courts say

Trevion Hudnell, 19, of Gary, was sitting behind the passenger seat still holding money in his left hand, which appeared to have been stained with blood, police said. Phillip Phillips, 21, of Gary, was sitting in the rear middle seat, next to a child’s car seat, police said.

While searching the apartment the men left, the officer immediately saw four firearms sitting on a dining room table, which were unloaded with the safety on. He also saw a child sleeping in a bedroom.

As the officer was leaving, he saw a woman walking on Grant Street who told him the Nissan belonged to her and the apartment lease was in her and Watson’s names. She consented to a search of the residence and told police that Watson, her boyfriend, had told her that two of the firearms belonged to the deceased men.

She also told police Watson had called her saying he was getting robbed and just shot someone and he needed to know what to do, in which she told him to call police.

The woman further told police that after the phone call, the two men drove to the apartment and called 911. She said Watson also told her one of the men had pointed a firearm at his head, court records said. The men also told her that they did know the deceased men, stating Watson remembered one of them from school.