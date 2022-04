2 men, pregnant woman lure Good Samaritan into violent trap in Highland robbery, police say

HIGHLAND — A Highland man thought he was coming to the aid of a pregnant woman and man in need of help, until a second man emerged from their car with a crow bar, police said.

At 7:12 p.m. Wednesday police responded to speak with a victim at a Highland home to investigate a report of a battery that happened at another location.

A 47-year-old Highland man told officers the incident began earlier Wednesday while driving. Between 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., he was driving in the west parking lot of Porte De L'eau Mall on 45th Street and exited onto the 9700 block of Wildwood Court.

He then saw a black Nissan Sedan stopped on the roadside with a pregnant woman and man standing outside of the car.

The victim stopped and asked if they needed help, to which they said yes. The victim parked his car behind their vehicle and the man asked if he could use the victim's cellphone.

After the victim said he had to get his phone from his car, he heard a sudden noise and saw a second man emerge from the back of the Nissan Sedan.

The first man punched the victim and the second man hit the victim with a crow bar.

A physical struggle ensued among the victim and two men, who were heard saying, "Get his phone," and "get his wallet." The victim then said he was able to grab the woman by her hair and told the men to stop battering him.

Then an unknown truck arrived in the area and all three suspects got back inside the Nissan and drove away heading north to 45th Street.

The victim declined help from the driver of the truck and then drove to his residence and contacted police.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, nose and lip and he went to a hospital for medical attention.

The Highland Police Department is investigating the incident and searching for suspects. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Highland Cpl. Lee Natelborg at 219-838-3184, extension 3348.

