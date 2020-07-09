2 men shot multiple times as gunfire erupts on street, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Two victims were shot multiple times when gunfire erupted on an East Chicago street, police said.

At 9:04 p.m. Wednesday police investigated several shots fired in the 3900 block of Carey Street in East Chicago, said Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

Officers found a vehicle and a home damaged by bullets in the area and Hammond police informed East Chicago authorities that they found a gunshot victim in Hammond who had been shot in East Chicago.

The victim, a 22-year-old man from Hammond, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and police met with him for information. He was treated for two gunshot wounds in his lower back, one in his abdomen and one in his right shoulder.

The victim said he had left his girlfriend’s house and was sitting in his parked car listening to music and smoking a blunt when he heard shots ring out, police said.

Several bullets came through his vehicle and hit him, he told police. He ran to a house to get help but when no one answered he drove to his house and called 911. He said he did not see who fired the weapon.