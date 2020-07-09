2 men shot multiple times as gunfire erupts on street, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Two victims were shot multiple times when gunfire erupted on an East Chicago street, police said.
At 9:04 p.m. Wednesday police investigated several shots fired in the 3900 block of Carey Street in East Chicago, said Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.
Officers found a vehicle and a home damaged by bullets in the area and Hammond police informed East Chicago authorities that they found a gunshot victim in Hammond who had been shot in East Chicago.
The victim, a 22-year-old man from Hammond, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and police met with him for information. He was treated for two gunshot wounds in his lower back, one in his abdomen and one in his right shoulder.
The victim said he had left his girlfriend’s house and was sitting in his parked car listening to music and smoking a blunt when he heard shots ring out, police said.
Several bullets came through his vehicle and hit him, he told police. He ran to a house to get help but when no one answered he drove to his house and called 911. He said he did not see who fired the weapon.
At 11 p.m. Wednesday police learned of another victim who was hit in the same shots fired call on Carey Street. A 27-year-old Gary man was at South Suburban Medical Center in Hazel Crest, Illinois, suffering from gunshot wounds, Rivera said.
The man said he was in a vehicle rolling a blunt with a friend when he was shot, police reported. A bullet grazed his head and another wounded his lower leg. The second victim also told police he did not see the suspect.
Both victims are in stable condition and police are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Chicago Police Department tip line 219-391-8500 or contact Detective Luis Semidei at 219-391-8318 or lsemidei@eastchicago.com.
Ann Marie Sullivan
Anthony Joey Roscoe
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Paul Navakas
Anthony Watts
Antwan Lemar Woods
Daniel James Higginbotham
Danielle Lyn Martinez
David Alejandro Guzman
David Leonard Wilson
Delbert Troy Beshires
Frank Anthony Magallan
George Thomas Claiborn
Glenn Wade Maxwell
Guillermo Solorio Delarosa
Ian M. Trail
James Edward Burch Sr.
Jamie K. Anderson
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Kelvin Ken Adams
Maurice Eugene Dukes Jr.
Raymond Dante Reese
Robert Beck Davenport
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Terrence Lamont Rogers
Timothy Keith Bankston Sr.
William Earl Head
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.