2 men shot, others injured in car crashes after overnight shooting, police say

GARY — Four people were hospitalized as a result of a shooting Thursday night in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue, including two who were wounded by gunfire, and another two injured in separate crashes, police said.

Officers were completing a welfare check about 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Street when they heard shots fired nearby, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. They then went to investigate and spoke with several witnesses who said someone had been shot.

Police requested more units for a search and found no one wounded in the area, but four people arrived shortly afterward at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Westerfield said.

Those who had been shot included two Gary men: a 20-year-old struck in the leg and a 21-year-old struck in the abdomen.

Additionally, a 23-year-old Chicago woman was struck by a car at the scene of the shooting, and a 22-year-old Gary man crashed while bringing one of the wounded to the hospital, Westerfield said.

Police said Friday morning there are no known suspects. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.