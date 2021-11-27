 Skip to main content
2 men shot to death on East Chicago's Main Street, police say
alert urgent

EAST CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a hail of bullets fired Friday afternoon on a busy street near an elementary school that fortunately was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, police said.

According to police, the men killed in the shooting were Antoine R. Moore Jr., 23, of East Chicago, and Basha Woods, 24, of Chicago, Illinois.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Main Street — within view of the East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School.

The city's ShotSpotter automatic gunfire detection system counted 23 rounds fired at that location, police said.

Police said both men were unresponsive on the ground when officers arrived following a ShotSpotter alert. Both men appeared to be shot several times.

Moore was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room. Medical personnel determined Woods was dead at the shooting scene, police said.

East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera did not detail the circumstances that led to the shooting or say how the two men might be connected.

He said the department's criminal investigation division is looking into those matters.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Carina Acevedo at cacevedo@eastchicago.com, or 219-391-8318.

Witnesses can choose to remain anonymous by calling the East Chicago Police tip line at 219-391-8500.

