2 more arrested in double homicide during alleged gun sale, authorities say

HAMMOND — Two more men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a double homicide during an alleged gun sale turned robbery Oct. 7 in Hammond, authorities said.

Javier Galvan, 27, and Gerardo Gudino, 27, each were wanted on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two men in the 700 block of Locust Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A third defendant, Jorge A. Garza Jr., 24, has been held without bond since early December at the Lake County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Hammond police found Danniel Gamez, 26, of East Chicago, and Diandre Easter, 27, of Calumet City, dead about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 7, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Easter had been shot in the head and was seated in the passenger side of a Honda Civic. Gamez was found dead on the ground, with gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest and money in his right hand.

According to charging documents in Garza's case, Garza was at The Anchor Inn bar in Hammond early Oct. 7 when he had a conversation with Gamez, who was also in the bar.