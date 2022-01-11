2 more arrested in double homicide during alleged gun sale, authorities say

HAMMOND — Two more men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a double homicide during an alleged gun sale turned robbery Oct. 7 in Hammond, authorities said.
Javier Galvan, 27, and Gerardo Gudino, 27, each were wanted on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two men in the 700 block of Locust Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
A third defendant, Jorge A. Garza Jr., 24, has been held without bond since early December at the Lake County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
Hammond police found Danniel Gamez, 26, of East Chicago, and Diandre Easter, 27, of Calumet City, dead about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 7, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Easter had been shot in the head and was seated in the passenger side of a Honda Civic. Gamez was found dead on the ground, with gunshot wounds to his stomach and chest and money in his right hand.
According to charging documents in Garza's case, Garza was at The Anchor Inn bar in Hammond early Oct. 7 when he had a conversation with Gamez, who was also in the bar.
Police later obtained Snapchat records, which showed someone believed to be Garza talking about someone from a rival gang trying to sell him a gun and his intention to rob that person, according to court documents.
Detectives also located surveillance video, which showed Garza, Gamez and others walking from behind the bar down Locust Street where the homicides occurred.
Minutes later, Garza and his friends ran back to the parking lot and left in a white Chrysler, documents state.
Police entered the Chrysler into a law enforcement application, which led to a police pursuit Oct. 14 in Posen, Illinois, authorities said. A 14-year-old was taken into custody, but others in the car got away.
Gudino was arrested about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 14900 block of Blaine Avenue in Posen, Illinois, the Marshals Service said.
Galvan was arrested about 6:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Freeland Avenue in Calumet City, officials said.
The two were taken into custody without incident after an investigation by Hammond detectives and the Marshals Service, a spokesman said.
There were expected to face extradition proceedings in Illinois before appearing on charges in Lake Criminal Court.