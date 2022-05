2 more indicted in deadly bank robbery

HAMMOND — Two more people were indicted in a bank robbery and fatal shooting of a security guard last year in Calumet Township, recently unsealed federal court records show.

Kenyon Hawkins, 34, of Atlanta, and Briana White, 27, of Chicago, each were charged with robbing the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Road on June 11, 2021, and using a firearm in the commission of the alleged crime.

Hailey Gist-Holden, 25, of Melrose Park, Illinois, who was named in a previous indictment, was charged in connection with the shooting death of security guard Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park.

A fourth co-defendant, James King, 25, of Miami, Florida, admitted in a plea agreement in March he worked with Gist-Holden and two unnamed accomplices to rob the bank.

A U.S. District Court magistrate last week ordered White held without bail while the case is pending, records show.

Hawkins, who was in custody at the Benton County Jail in Mississippi, was expected to be transported to Northwest Indiana for an initial hearing set for June 9.

Gist-Holden previously has pleaded not guilty and is acting as his own attorney.

King told authorities last year he knew Gist-Holden from playing on the Illini Panthers, a semi-professional football team in the Mid-States Football League that Gist-Holder owned and coached.

King's factual admission states he, Gist-Holden and two unnamed people conspired June 11 to rob the bank and arm themselves with a rifle and a 40-caliber Glock and split the proceeds of the robbery.

King told authorities one of the unnamed co-conspirators drove him and Gist-Holden near the bank. Gist-Holden used the rifle to kill Castellana before King ran inside the bank and brandished his Glock at the tellers and customers, according to King's plea agreement.

King alleged Gist-Holden fired several more shots into the windows of the bank as King scooped up more than $9,000 from a teller station and the two men then ran to a wooded area where they split up.

Police arrested King shortly after the crime and recovered the cash. Law enforcement officers arrested Gist-Holden a week later near Valdosta, Georgia.

