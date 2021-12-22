 Skip to main content
2 nabbed for stealing packages at Region apartment complex, Munster home, police say
2 nabbed for stealing packages at Region apartment complex, Munster home, police say

STOCK Police - Highland

Highland police car in this file photo.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HIGHLAND — Two people have been nabbed on allegations of stealing packages at the local Hampton apartment complex and from a home in Munster, police said.

Jacklyn Fowler, 34, of Munster, and John Farrell, 41, of Highland, were taken into custody and face felony and misdemeanor theft charges, Highland police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The two were picked up shortly after 5 p.m. Dec. 16 while driving a white Ford Fusion that matched the vehicle reported by an alert resident in the wake of an earlier package theft Dec. 10 at the Hampton in Highland complex, police said.

The vehicle was stopped after being spotted near Prairie Avenue and Azalea Drive, and the driver, identified by police as Fowler, denied stealing any packages, according to police. She then admitted to driving Dec. 10 while her passenger — Farrell — stole packages from various locations at the Hampton complex, police said.

Police said they found stolen packages in the vehicle from the apartment complex and a home in Munster.

Farrell admitted to stealing multiple packages from the Hampton site, and officers found several stolen items at his nearby apartment, police said.

"This outstanding arrest would not have been possible without the help of the alert resident on Dec. 10," Highland police said. "That resident saw something that day that didn't look right, and that person did the right thing and reported it to the police.

"Should you ever see something that looks suspicious, please report it to the police as soon as you see it. Remember our motto: If you see something, say something."

