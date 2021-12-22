2 nabbed for stealing packages at Region apartment complex, Munster home, police say

HIGHLAND — Two people have been nabbed on allegations of stealing packages at the local Hampton apartment complex and from a home in Munster, police said.

Jacklyn Fowler, 34, of Munster, and John Farrell, 41, of Highland, were taken into custody and face felony and misdemeanor theft charges, Highland police said.

The two were picked up shortly after 5 p.m. Dec. 16 while driving a white Ford Fusion that matched the vehicle reported by an alert resident in the wake of an earlier package theft Dec. 10 at the Hampton in Highland complex, police said.

The vehicle was stopped after being spotted near Prairie Avenue and Azalea Drive, and the driver, identified by police as Fowler, denied stealing any packages, according to police. She then admitted to driving Dec. 10 while her passenger — Farrell — stole packages from various locations at the Hampton complex, police said.

Police said they found stolen packages in the vehicle from the apartment complex and a home in Munster.

Farrell admitted to stealing multiple packages from the Hampton site, and officers found several stolen items at his nearby apartment, police said.