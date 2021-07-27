 Skip to main content
2 nabbed shooting AK-47, handguns in Indiana Dunes National Park, police say
alert urgent

Indiana Dunes National Park stock

The Indiana Dunes National Park sign in this file photo.

 Joseph S. Pete

PORTAGE — A man and woman face weapon-related charges after being nabbed late Monday morning shooting an AK-47-style rifle and handguns within the Indiana Dunes National Park, officials say.

The man and woman, who have yet to be named, were cited and ordered to later appear in court on charges of possessing and shooting the guns on park property and using them in a manner that endangered other park visitors, Chief Ranger Rich Eshenaur said.

"You can't shoot a weapon in a park toward a designated trail," he said.

Ogden Dunes police reported they were called out shortly before noon Monday in response to someone shooting an AK-47 rifle in the area of "Party Hill" on Stagecoach Road.

Ogden Dunes and Portage police officers arrived on scene and detained the man and woman.

The man was seen "manipulating" the loaded AK-47 rifle with the safety off, Ogden Dunes police said. He was also carrying a loaded 9mm gun and a second 9mm handgun, which appeared to also have been fired, was found in their vehicle.

The pair were detained for National Park rangers, police said.

"The firing of weapons along Stagecoach and within the Park is a continual problem for Law Enforcement," Ogden Dunes police wrote.

"Two years ago National Park Rangers and ODPD investigated an incident in which a home in Ogden Dunes was struck by gun fire originating within West beach," police said. "OD and Portage Officers earlier this year responded to a shots fired complaint on Stage Coach in which suspects were located and arrested."

"Many times suspects are gone from the area before Officers can arrived on scene," Ogden Dunes police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

