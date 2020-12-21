2 people shot Sunday in Gary, police say

GARY — Two people were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday, police said.
A 28-year-old Gary man who police found with a gunshot wound to his back that afternoon said someone robbed and shot him, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Mississippi Street. There, the man said he was playing dice with a friend when he was shot.
The suspect fled before police arrived, Westerfield said. A description was not available.
An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Earlier, a 42-year-old Schererville man who was checked into a local hospital told Gary police he was shot in his upper arm, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers responded about 8:10 a.m. to the hospital, where the man told them he was shot about two hours before he arrived there.
He reported the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Virginia Street, but did not specify where he was during the time between being shot and arriving to the hospital, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary Police Detective St. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Alex McCampbell
Alexis Cruz
Alonzio Bryant
Andre Hughes
Anthony Parma
Arturo Gomez
Benjamin Anstrom
Carlton Ford
Christopher Fullilove
Daniel Favela
Deralle Nelson
Elizabeth Ferguson
Eric Barkey
Eugene Nowakowski
Frank Sansone
Gregory Cox
Gregory Wiening
Hannah Kuckuck
Heather Curatolo
Ikeshia Sullivan
James Englum
James Morris
James Volk
Jerrell Sims
John Sons
John Zappia
Joseph Common
Justin Mitchell
Kevin Thomas
Lucas Walkowiak
Marc King
Mary Granter
Melissa Hubbard
Melissa Marks
Micah Hamilton
Nyle Fuerstenberg
Orlando Brookshire
Rashaun Coleman
Richard Bull
Ronnie Hannah
Sarah Cheesebrough
Sothan Pickett
Timothy Hughes
Timothy Shuttz
Tracey Havard
Tyrone Campbell
Tyrone Walker
William Shields
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.