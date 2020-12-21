2 people shot Sunday in Gary, police say

GARY — Two people were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday, police said.

A 28-year-old Gary man who police found with a gunshot wound to his back that afternoon said someone robbed and shot him, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers responded about 2:10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Mississippi Street. There, the man said he was playing dice with a friend when he was shot.

The suspect fled before police arrived, Westerfield said. A description was not available.

An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Earlier, a 42-year-old Schererville man who was checked into a local hospital told Gary police he was shot in his upper arm, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers responded about 8:10 a.m. to the hospital, where the man told them he was shot about two hours before he arrived there.

He reported the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Virginia Street, but did not specify where he was during the time between being shot and arriving to the hospital, Westerfield said.