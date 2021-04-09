2 people wounded in separate shootings in Merrillville, official says

MERRILLVILLE — Police found two people wounded in separate shootings between Sunday and Wednesday, an official said.
Officers most recently responded late Thursday afternoon to La Quinta Inn at 8210 Louisiana Street, where several squad cars had converged in the parking lot.
Merrillville police were dispatched to the scene about 4:50 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, said Cmdr. Joshua Gonzales.
A male was found wounded and transported to a local hospital.
Police believe the person's wound was self-inflicted as the result of an accidental discharge, Gonzales said.
The person was in stable condition Friday.
The shooting of another person who was checked into a local hospital early last Sunday is believed to be related to a shots fired call police responded to a few hours earlier, Gonzales said.
Merrillville police were first dispatched about 3:50 a.m. that day to the 2600 block of West 61st Place after receiving a call of shots fired in the area, said Cmdr. Joshua Gonzales.
There, officers found spent shell casings in the parking lot but were unable to find any persons involved in the shooting or witnesses. They then checked with local hospitals for any recent walk-in patients with a gunshot wound, which produced no results, Gonzales said.
Later, about 5:20 a.m., police were called out to a local hospital for a female patient who checked herself in with a gunshot wound. Police believe her injury stemmed from the earlier shots fired call, Gonzales said.
The patient was treated and released from the hospital.
An investigation remained ongoing Friday.
Anyone with more information on the Sunday shooting was urged to contact Merrillville police Detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347.