2 Porter County women fired guns at daughter's former boyfriend, police say

KOUTS — Two Porter County women were taken to jail and face felony charges after allegedly firing guns at a vehicle driven by a former boyfriend of one of the women's daughters, according to Porter County police.
Police said when they arrived on scene at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 South block of County Road 500 East in Pleasant Township, they found Brandy Castle, 46, of Kouts and Laurie Huckaby, 51, of Chesterton carrying firearms.
The women were ordered to place their weapons on the ground, walk toward officers with their arms in the air and then kneel while they were checked for additional weapons, according to the incident report.
Police said they learned that a former boyfriend of one of the women's daughters — Ronald Walters, 33, of Portage — had driven into the driveway of Castle's home and interacted with his former girlfriend, despite a protective order prohibiting such interactions.
Castle and Huckaby decided to follow Walters' vehicle and confront him, police said.
A nearby property owner told police that the vehicles entered his driveway and he saw the two women exit their vehicle with guns drawn, but not pointed at the other vehicle, police said. As the other vehicle attempted to go around the women to leave, the witness said he saw Castle walk into the vehicle's path.
The witness then heard multiple gunshots as the vehicle fled the area, according to police.
Castle reportedly told police she was hit by the vehicle while walking away after confronting the driver and responded by shooting the front passenger tire with her Glock 43 in an attempt to disable the vehicle, according to the incident report.
Huckaby said when she saw the vehicle strike Castle, she shot at its rear window with her Glock 26, but did not remember how many shots she fired, police said.
Both women face felony counts of battery and criminal recklessness, according to the incident report.
Walters was also taken into custody and faces a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy, police said.
