2 Porter County women fired guns at daughter's former boyfriend, police say

KOUTS — Two Porter County women were taken to jail and face felony charges after allegedly firing guns at a vehicle driven by a former boyfriend of one of the women's daughters, according to Porter County police.

Police said when they arrived on scene at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 South block of County Road 500 East in Pleasant Township, they found Brandy Castle, 46, of Kouts and Laurie Huckaby, 51, of Chesterton carrying firearms.

The women were ordered to place their weapons on the ground, walk toward officers with their arms in the air and then kneel while they were checked for additional weapons, according to the incident report.

Police said they learned that a former boyfriend of one of the women's daughters — Ronald Walters, 33, of Portage — had driven into the driveway of Castle's home and interacted with his former girlfriend, despite a protective order prohibiting such interactions.

Castle and Huckaby decided to follow Walters' vehicle and confront him, police said.