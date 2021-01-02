2 Region fire stations hit by stray bullets during holidays

GARY — Two fire stations in Lake County were pierced by bullets between Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Most recently Gary Fire Department's Station No. 5 at 4959 Pennsylvania St. was hit by a bullet on Thursday night, according to station personnel. The bullet went inside the building but no one was harmed, firefighters said. Station 5 is the fire department's newest facility and opened in July.
A day after Christmas, firefighters discovered a bullet had pierced Lake Ridge Volunteer Fire Department at 2301 W. 47th Ave. in Gary.
The bullet entered through the roof and landed in front of the station's vending machines, said Lake Ridge Fire Department Chief Mike Redd. He said no one was injured but there is damage to the roof and insulation.
Redd said it was a close call that could have easily ended in tragedy, reminding residents that shooting firearms into the air is not safe or responsible.
“A lot of times, after they come back from a call, the guys will go over to the vending machines to get a drink or snack, and they’ll hang out over there as a group before the next call,” Redd said. “The bullet landed right where they would have been at.”
