2 Region men found shot to death within less than 2 hours
GARY — Two men were found shot to death within less than two hours Wednesday night, police said.

Ja Quon, 22, of Gary, was killed in the 1200 block of East 35th Court, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Gary police said they responded about 5:45 p.m. to the intersection of East 36th Place and Tennessee Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

About 4 p.m., Gary police responded to a home in the 300 block of West 39th Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

Donte Denson, 42, of Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.

The two homicides came after Gary police recorded no fatal shootings over the long July Fourth weekend.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said the city during a new conference Tuesday about the homicide of a retired firefighter June 26 that police responded to several shootings, but the city was fortunate that gun violence didn't claim any lives over the weekend.

Violence and guns are an epidemic across the nation, Evans said.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's homicides is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

