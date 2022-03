2 semis involved in I-94 crash; lanes reopened, police say

CHESTERTON — There were no injuries in a crash that closed two right-hand lanes on westbound Interstate 94 in the Chesterton area, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Police responded to the wreck around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the 25.9 mile marker of westbound I-94.

The crash caused extensive delays of up to five hours on the stretch of interstate between County Road North 250 East in Chesterton and U.S. 20 in Porter, the state said. The lanes reopened around 10 a.m, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Kim Zelnis of the Lowell Post.

The crash involved two semitrailers, which Indiana State Police said can take a long period of time to clear the scene.

No one was injured in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.

