2 separate shootings send 2 victims to hospital, police say

GARY — Police investigated two separate shootings that left a 47-year-old and 19-year-old wounded Monday night.

At 8:20 p.m. police responded to a man who was shot near 25th Avenue and Jefferson Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers found a 47-year-old Gary man suffering from a gunshot wound who told police he was standing at a street corner when the driver of a silver/gray vehicle shot at him several times. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.

Just over 20 minutes later at 8:45 p.m. police were called to another victim in a separate shooting incident. Police went to Methodist Hospitals Southlake campus to speak with a 19-year-old Gary man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he was walking to a gas station when he was shot in the 4400 block of Monroe Street, Westerfield said. The victim said he heard five to six gunshots and ran to a friend’s house, where he was able to get a ride to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police are searching for suspects in both shootings and the investigations are ongoing.