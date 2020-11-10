 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 separate shootings send 2 victims to hospital, police say
alert urgent

2 separate shootings send 2 victims to hospital, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — Police investigated two separate shootings that left a 47-year-old and 19-year-old wounded Monday night.

At 8:20 p.m. police responded to a man who was shot near 25th Avenue and Jefferson Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers found a 47-year-old Gary man suffering from a gunshot wound who told police he was standing at a street corner when the driver of a silver/gray vehicle shot at him several times. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.

Just over 20 minutes later at 8:45 p.m. police were called to another victim in a separate shooting incident. Police went to Methodist Hospitals Southlake campus to speak with a 19-year-old Gary man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he was walking to a gas station when he was shot in the 4400 block of Monroe Street, Westerfield said. The victim said he heard five to six gunshots and ran to a friend’s house, where he was able to get a ride to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police are searching for suspects in both shootings and the investigations are ongoing. 

Gary Police Department Sgt. Gregory Wolf is the case detective for both shootings and can be contacted at 219-881-1210 with any information regarding the incidents.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Schererville's Adam Biella

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts