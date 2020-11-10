2 separate shootings send 2 victims to hospital, police say

GARY — Police investigated two separate shootings that left a 47-year-old and 19-year-old wounded Monday night.
At 8:20 p.m. police responded to a man who was shot near 25th Avenue and Jefferson Street, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Officers found a 47-year-old Gary man suffering from a gunshot wound who told police he was standing at a street corner when the driver of a silver/gray vehicle shot at him several times. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown.
Just over 20 minutes later at 8:45 p.m. police were called to another victim in a separate shooting incident. Police went to Methodist Hospitals Southlake campus to speak with a 19-year-old Gary man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man told officers he was walking to a gas station when he was shot in the 4400 block of Monroe Street, Westerfield said. The victim said he heard five to six gunshots and ran to a friend’s house, where he was able to get a ride to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Police are searching for suspects in both shootings and the investigations are ongoing.
Gary Police Department Sgt. Gregory Wolf is the case detective for both shootings and can be contacted at 219-881-1210 with any information regarding the incidents.
