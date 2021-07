2 seriously injured in U.S. 231 rollover near Crown Point, police say

CROWN POINT — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash near Crown Point Monday morning.

At 11:15 a.m. first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries at U.S. 231 and Iowa Street near Crown Point, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

A white Dodge Ram truck towing a Bobcat was traveling west on U.S. 231 when a southbound Toyota on Iowa Street pulled in front of the Dodge Ram, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The vehicles collided and the Toyota went off the road and hit a tree. The Dodge spun 180 degrees, went off the road and rolled over.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota both suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital. The driver is a 31-year-old Gary resident and the passenger is a 28-year-old Gary resident, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 45-year-old Hebron resident, was unharmed.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing.

