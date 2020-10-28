2 sex offenders nabbed failing to register in Halloween crackdown, police say

LAPORTE — A recent compliance check of local sex offenders ahead of Halloween resulted in the arrest of two on allegations of failing to register as is required by law, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Ladonna Lowhorn, 39, and Jose Thomas, 47, were found to be out of compliance and face a felony count of failing to register with a prior conviction, police said.

Lowhorn was located by police Saturday in Henry County and was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where she was held on a $15,005 cash-only bond, according to police.

Members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team located and arrested Thomas in Michigan City on Tuesday, police said. He also was taken to the county jail and held on a $15,005 cash-only bond.

The action came in the wake of a multi-agency, countywide compliance check on all sexually violent predators and offenders against children, police said.

The Operation Scare and Beware targeted 104 offenders.

"During Operation Scare and Beware, each offender was strongly encouraged not to participate in trick-or-treat activities," police said.