2 shootings leave 4 wounded; police investigating possible connection

MICHIGAN CITY — Four gunshot victims were found this week in two nearby shootings, police said.

While it is still being determined if both shootings are connected, the Michigan City Police Department said it believes they were not random acts of violence.

At 11 p.m. Monday police responded to a call of shots fired near 11th and Wabash streets in Michigan City. When they arrived, officers found three gunshot victims who were taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

One of the victims was later airlifted to a regional hospital for severe injuries while the other two were treated and released, police said.

Around midnight Wednesday police were called to a shooting near 11th Street and Michigan Boulevard. A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and the person was treated at a local hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, extension 1081, or call the Michigan City Police Department crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Callers can also contact the WeTip Hotline for general crime at 800-78-CRIME, in which the information is sent to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, and potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.