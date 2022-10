2 sought in Halloween liquor store burglary, Region cops say

ST. JOHN — Two people are sought in the wake of a burglary early Monday at Kennan Liquors, 9480 Wicker Ave.

Police said they arrived at 7:42 a.m. to find the glass entry door of the business shattered, but they found no one inside.

"Initially, it appears that bottles of liquor, cigarettes and a cash register were taken. However, we are waiting for a full inventory of stolen items," St. John Police Public Information Officer Roger Patz said.

"Surveillance cameras show that minutes prior to officer’s arrival, two persons wearing black masks break the glass door panels and enter the store, one carrying a crow bar and one carrying a brown sack," he said. "The two left the business and entered a black SUV-type vehicle that is seen leaving, traveling northbound on Wicker Avenue."

The burglary remains under investigation.