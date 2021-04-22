 Skip to main content
2 suspects fire several shots in Michigan City neighborhood, strike house, police say

Michigan City police are investigating several shots fired in a neighborhood where one home was struck by gunfire. 

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating after two incidents of several shots being fired in a neighborhood were reported Thursday morning. 

At 10:53 a.m. Thursday multiple calls came in to the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center of residents reporting several gunshots heard in the area of the 1000 block of Franklin Street.

One of the callers said someone had been shot in the same area, prompting multiple officers to respond. Upon investigation, it was found that no one had been shot.

A witness told police that two black men between 18 and 20 years old were seen shooting guns into the air while standing in the 100 block of East 10th Street. The two men were seen running north afterward.

Another witness said the same men were seen shooting toward a silver Ford Edge with an Illinois plate at the same location. Police extensively searched the area of the gunfire and found several spent handgun cartridges in the 100 block of East 10th Street.

More cartridges were also found in the 100 block of East Ninth Street and all pieces of evidence were collected by police. Investigators also worked to collect footage from home surveillance cameras.

Michigan City police said no property was struck by the gunfire in the first incident and there was no threat to the nearby schools.

Within an hour as officers were still processing evidence, police were called to the 1100 block of West Ninth Street for another report of shots fired.

Police investigated and found that a house in the area had been hit by gunfire, however there were no injuries.

Authorities are continuing to collect evidence, video footage and witness testimonies in the investigations. Anyone who has information on the suspects or has video of the incidents are urged to call Sgt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077, or email her at apainter@emichigancity.com.

