2 suspects led officers on chase, crashed at toll plaza, police say
2 arrested after leading cops on chase ending in crash at Gary East Toll Plaza, police say

A vehicle with two people inside crashed on the 14A exit ramp on westbound I-90 Monday morning after the driver led police on a chase, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. Both people were placed under arrest and transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus to be checked for minor injuries.

LAKE COUNTY — Two people who were inside a car that fled police were arrested Tuesday after the driver crashed at the Gary East Toll Plaza, officials say.

Lake County Sheriff's highway patrol chased the vehicle about 7 a.m. Officials did not immediately clarify why a pursuit began. Sheriff Oscar Martinez identified the officer who initiated the pursuit as Gary police Officer Artibe.

The driver fled west on the Indiana Toll Road before crashing on the 14A exit ramp to Grant Street, Martinez and Indiana State Police said.

Inside the car were a male driver and a female passenger, both from Chicago. The passenger stayed inside, but the driver tried to flee on foot before being apprehended, Martinez said.

At least one of the two possessed unspecified suspected drugs, Martinez said, and both were placed under arrest. The vehicle was a rental from New Jersey.

Emergency crews later arrived to the crash and transported both people to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where they would be checked for minor injuries, Martinez said.

The exit ramp was temporarily closed following the crash, and was reopened about 7:50 a.m.

An investigation remained ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

