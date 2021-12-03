2 suspects sought in double homicide on East Chicago's Main Street, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Two men suspected of spraying bullets on a busy street near an elementary school on Black Friday, killing two, are being sought by East Chicago authorities, police said.

East Chicago police released images caught by city surveillance cameras and a license plate reader system Friday showing two men and a vehicle.

East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said that three suspects total fired more than 60 rounds at the victims and fled in a white 2021 Kia Sedan with an Ohio license plate of "HSU2387."

Rivera said the vehicle was rented in Kentucky by someone using a fake ID and a fraudulent credit card.

According to police, the men killed in the shooting last week were Antoine R. Moore Jr., 23, of East Chicago, and Basha Woods, 24, of Chicago, Illinois.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Nov. 26 in the 3800 block of Main Street, near the East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School.