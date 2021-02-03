 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 teen boys arrested after driver led officer on chase in stolen car, crashed, police say
urgent

2 teen boys arrested after driver led officer on chase in stolen car, crashed, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic

GARY — Two teenage boys were arrested Tuesday after a driver led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crash into another car, police said.

A Gary police officer saw the driver of a silver 2019 Kia disregard a stop sign at West Ninth Avenue and Madison Street about 12:10 p.m., Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the Kia, but the driver sped off, she said.

The driver sped down Fifth Avenue and struck another vehicle while trying to turn onto Virginia Street, police said. After the crash, the occupants of the Kia got out and ran.

Two of the passengers — both juveniles — were taken into custody, Westerfield said.

The were a 15-year-old from Chicago and a 17-year-old from Gary, police said. A third suspect remained at large.

Police said the Kia had been reported stolen several days earlier in the 2000 block of Carolina Street.

A woman told police she was doing her laundry when a group of four juveniles stole her keys and took off with her car, police said.

The two juveniles were expected to be charged through Lake Juvenile Court, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Gary police Sgt. Jon Basaldua at 219-881-1229.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts