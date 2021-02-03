2 teen boys arrested after driver led officer on chase in stolen car, crashed, police say

GARY — Two teenage boys were arrested Tuesday after a driver led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crash into another car, police said.

A Gary police officer saw the driver of a silver 2019 Kia disregard a stop sign at West Ninth Avenue and Madison Street about 12:10 p.m., Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the Kia, but the driver sped off, she said.

The driver sped down Fifth Avenue and struck another vehicle while trying to turn onto Virginia Street, police said. After the crash, the occupants of the Kia got out and ran.

Two of the passengers — both juveniles — were taken into custody, Westerfield said.

The were a 15-year-old from Chicago and a 17-year-old from Gary, police said. A third suspect remained at large.

Police said the Kia had been reported stolen several days earlier in the 2000 block of Carolina Street.

A woman told police she was doing her laundry when a group of four juveniles stole her keys and took off with her car, police said.