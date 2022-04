2 teens arrested following a stolen car chase in Highland, police say

HIGHLAND — A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested after they led chase in a stolen car through Highland, police said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the boys, who are both from Illinois, will face several charges.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday police were alerted of a stolen 2013 Hyundai Sedan from a license plate reader, which indicated the vehicle was near Cline Avenue.

Officers found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled. The pursuit continued through Highland and two people jumped out of the Hyundai to flee on foot. Lake County and Highland officers chased the suspects and arrested them in the 3700 block of Highway Avenue.

Police said the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Dolton earlier this week. Officers also recovered a firearm at the scene after the chase.

Martinez said charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing law enforcement in a vehicle, fleeing law enforcement on foot and possession of a firearm will be filed with the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

"I am particularly pleased with how our officers utilized license plate reader camera system to help find this stolen vehicle and apprehend the suspects," Martinez said. "It’s just one example of how the latest technology can help make our streets safer by assisting officers to identify criminal activity quickly and bring an end to a potentially dangerous situation."

