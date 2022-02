2 teens charged in retired firefighter's homicide waived to adult court

CROWN POINT — Two teenage boys were waived to adult court this week to face charges in the slaying of a retired Gary firefighter last summer outside a gas station.

Antonio M. Terrell, 15, of Gary, and Tyjuan Jefferson, 16, a ward of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, each were charged Thursday in Lake Criminal Court with two counts of murder and two felony counts of attempted armed robbery.

A Lake Juvenile Court waived the boys to adult court following a joint probable cause hearing and best interest hearings.

Wallace "Wally" Broadnax, 70, was shot to death June 26 in the parking lot of the Clark gas station at West 23rd Avenue and Grant Street in Gary.

Broadnax was a retired Gary firefighter and member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Family and friends remembered him in the days after his homicide as a pillar of the community and as someone who was always willing to help children.

During a hearing in Lake Juvenile Court in December, police Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes testified an attendant at the Clark Gas Station told him two teenagers came in early June 26 to buy 25-cent juices.

The attendant later told the boys to leave because they were known for causing problems with other customers, he said.

Despite being told to leave, the boys continued to hang around the gas pumps when Broadnax pulled up in his SUV, Jakes said.

Broadnax was a regular customer at the Clark, who often came in during the morning to buy coffee and a newspaper. The attendant told police he exchanged pleasantries with Broadnax and informed him the newspapers hadn't been delivered yet, so Broadnax left the gas station and headed back toward his vehicle.

Jakes said he watched surveillance video from the gas station that showed two teens, later identified as Terrell and Jefferson, communicating as they walked alongside Broadnax's vehicle.

Jefferson approached Broadnax outside the gas station and grabbed Broadnax's arm, Jakes testified. Terrell displayed a gun, and Broadnax appeared to attempt to pull away from Terrell, he said.

When Broadnax broke free and attempted to run, Terrell raised his arm and fired the gun in Broadnax's direction three times, Jakes said. Broadnax fell to the ground, and the boys took off across Grant Street through a parking lot at Advance Auto Parts, the detective said.

