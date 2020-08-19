2 teens charged with killing delivery driver; 1 of them now faces 2 murder cases

GARY — Charges filed Tuesday allege two teenage boys — one of whom already is facing a murder charge — fatally shot a 60-year-old delivery driver they had planned to rob in October in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.
Melvin M. Brown and Arshield Honeycutt, both 17 and of Gary, killed Phillip Hearne, of Gary, after he arrived in the 3500 block of Pierce Street on Oct. 26 to deliver a pizza from Rico's, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
Brown and Honeycutt also were charged Tuesday with armed robbery and theft in connection with allegations they robbed a Domino's Pizza deliver driver of about $10 after luring him to the same address on Pierce Street on Oct. 25 using the same phone number linked to Hearne's homicide.
Brown has been in custody since March, when he was charged in a separate homicide, records show.
In that case, Brown is accused of fatally shooting Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, on Jan. 12 in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Stevenson's car hit a tree after he was shot.
Detective Cpl. James Bond, one of the investigators in the Hearne homicide, confirmed Honeycutt's two sisters also previously were charged in a robbery and homicide in 2016 in Gary.
"It takes us and the community working together to continue to bring these cases to a close," Bond said. "We don't forget about these cases."
Brown allegedly confessed to Hearne's homicide and the robbery of the Domino's Pizza driver during an interview March 18 with his mother and detectives, records show.
During the interview, police played a recording of the call to Domino's associated with that robbery, and Brown and his mother identified the voice as Brown's, records state.
Brown initially claimed the Domino's driver didn't show up, records state. When Brown's mother asked for a lawyer, police ended the interview.
As police prepared to take Brown into custody, his mother asked for more information because she feared her family was in jeopardy. Police told her they could no longer talk to her, and she agreed to resume the interview, records state.
In the second interview, Brown admitted he and Honeycutt robbed the Domino's driver, but initially denied any knowledge of the robbery involving Hearne, records state.
Brown then claimed Honeycutt suggested robbing a Rico's Pizza driver, and he initially refused but agreed after Honeycutt asked a second time, according to documents.
Brown allegedly confessed he and Honeycutt met Hearne at an address down the block from Brown's home and Honeycutt pulled a gun on Hearne, records say.
Brown told police Honeycutt ordered Hearne out of an SUV, Hearne got out and jumped on Honeycutt, and Honeycutt pushed Hearne off and shot him, documents allege.
Hearne, who suffered a gunshot wound to his left side, got back into the SUV and drove off, crashing into two other cars, records state. He later died at a hospital.
Brown said he later sold the gun used to kill Hearne to an associate from Hammond, records state.
Brown and Honeycutt each were charged with one count of murder, along with a firearm enhancement. A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on their behalf during initial hearings Wednesday, online records show.
In the case involving Honeycutt's sisters, 43-year-old Samuel Moore, of Gary, was shot to death Oct. 1, 2016, in the 1300 block of Harrison Street in Gary.
S'mone D. Honeycutt and Kenya Honeycutt, along with two men, are accused of planning to rob Moore and fatally shooting him in the process.
The Lake County prosecutor's office charged Kenya Honeycutt in 2016, but later dropped the charges, saying she should be prosecuted in Lake Juvenile Court. She was 15 years old at the time of the offense.
S'mone Honeycutt pleaded guilty in December 2018 to one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. She's still awaiting sentencing.
Bond said police don't stop investigating when charges are filed and asked that anyone with additional information call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
