2 teens charged with killing delivery driver; 1 of them now faces 2 murder cases

GARY — Charges filed Tuesday allege two teenage boys — one of whom already is facing a murder charge — fatally shot a 60-year-old delivery driver they had planned to rob in October in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.

Melvin M. Brown and Arshield Honeycutt, both 17 and of Gary, killed Phillip Hearne, of Gary, after he arrived in the 3500 block of Pierce Street on Oct. 26 to deliver a pizza from Rico's, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Brown and Honeycutt also were charged Tuesday with armed robbery and theft in connection with allegations they robbed a Domino's Pizza deliver driver of about $10 after luring him to the same address on Pierce Street on Oct. 25 using the same phone number linked to Hearne's homicide.

Brown has been in custody since March, when he was charged in a separate homicide, records show.

In that case, Brown is accused of fatally shooting Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, on Jan. 12 in the area of 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Stevenson's car hit a tree after he was shot.

Detective Cpl. James Bond, one of the investigators in the Hearne homicide, confirmed Honeycutt's two sisters also previously were charged in a robbery and homicide in 2016 in Gary.