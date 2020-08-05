You are the owner of this article.
2 troopers injured during arrest of man found 'wiggin' out' in car stopped on interstate ramp
2 troopers injured during arrest of man found 'wiggin' out' in car stopped on interstate ramp

CROWN POINT — Two Indiana State Police troopers suffered bruises, scrapes and cuts early Tuesday after one of them came upon a vehicle stopped on an interstate ramp in Gary occupied by four men, including one man the others said was "wiggin' out."

Aaron Morrison, 22, of Chicago, punched one of the troopers in the face and wrestled with both of them as they attempted to take him into custody, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

The trooper who took the punch to her face suffered a black eye and scratches on her knuckles, while the other trooper suffered a scrape to her elbow and a cut by her ear.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday. 

The run-in began about 2:15 a.m., when Trooper Nicole Maenza noticed a black Chevrolet Malibu stopped on a ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to westbound Interstate 80/94.

Maenza approached the car and asked the driver if he was OK, records state.

Morrison, who was in the front passenger seat, leaned over, put his hands on the driver's chest and yelled, "He's drunk! He's drunk!" records allege.

The trooper asked the driver to turn the car off and step out. He did as requested and told her as they talked at the rear of the car that Morrison was "wigging' out" and he didn't want to be in the car with him, records state.

The driver said he thought Morrison might have "smoked earlier," according to documents.

As they talked, the two back seat passengers began to yell they wanted to get out of the car, too, records state. They also told the trooper they didn't want to be in the car with Morrison, because he was "acting up."

The trooper approached Morrison and asked if he was OK, and he replied he was "coherent," records allege. When she asked him his name, he said it and then repeated "Daddy" several times.

Morrison got out of the passenger side of the car and sat down on the driver's side. A short time later, he shoved the trooper and began to walk toward the three men, telling them to get in the car, records allege.

When he grabbed one of the men by the collar, the trooper ordered him off the man and began trying to handcuff him, records say.

A melee ensued, and the second trooper arrived and drew her Taser. Morrison was struck by the Taser's prongs, but continued fighting until the second trooper drew her handgun and ordered him to the ground, according to documents.

Morrison was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of battery, two felony counts of resisting law enforcement and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

