2 troopers injured during arrest of man found 'wiggin' out' in car stopped on interstate ramp

The driver said he thought Morrison might have "smoked earlier," according to documents.

As they talked, the two back seat passengers began to yell they wanted to get out of the car, too, records state. They also told the trooper they didn't want to be in the car with Morrison, because he was "acting up."

The trooper approached Morrison and asked if he was OK, and he replied he was "coherent," records allege. When she asked him his name, he said it and then repeated "Daddy" several times.

Morrison got out of the passenger side of the car and sat down on the driver's side. A short time later, he shoved the trooper and began to walk toward the three men, telling them to get in the car, records allege.

When he grabbed one of the men by the collar, the trooper ordered him off the man and began trying to handcuff him, records say.

A melee ensued, and the second trooper arrived and drew her Taser. Morrison was struck by the Taser's prongs, but continued fighting until the second trooper drew her handgun and ordered him to the ground, according to documents.