2 Valpo men face federal Medicaid fraud charges

HAMMOND — Two Valparaiso men face health care fraud charges after allegedly billing Medicaid for dental work that was never performed, Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell announced Monday.

Justyn Arch, 34, and Trystan Arch, 31, were charged by way of a single-count grand jury indictment unsealed Monday, Bell said in a news release.

According to the release, Arch Complete Family Dentistry, with offices in Chesterton, Crown Point and Knox, was an authorized Indiana Medicaid provider of dental procedures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In October 2017, Justyn Arch, vice president of Arch Complete Family Dentistry, managed the Crown Point office and Tristan Arch managed the Chesterton office, documents stated.

The indictment alleges Justyn and Tristan Arch executed a scheme to defraud Medicare by posting false entries in patient files for $350,000 in dental surgery that was never performed.

The case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, Indiana Attorney General's Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with the help of the Porter County Prosecutor's Office.