2 victims injured in shooting, police say
GARY — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two gunshot victims Thursday afternoon. 

Around 3:30 p.m. police were alerted of two gunshot victims that walked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary, said Gary Police Department Lt. Dawn Westerfield. 

The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 11th Avenue and Ralston Street. Police examined the area for evidence and officers met with the victims at the hospital.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown. 

The shooting is still under investigation and Westerfield said limited information is available at this time. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

