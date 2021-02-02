2 victims injured in weekend shootings in car, at gas station, police say

GARY — Two victims were injured in separate shootings over the weekend in Gary, police said.

At 3:52 p.m. Friday officers responded to a gunshot victim in the 1500 block of Madison Street, said Gary police Lt. Tom Pawlak said.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from Knox, Indiana, said he was driving in his vehicle in the area of Madison Street and 15th Avenue Friday afternoon. Unknown suspects driving a red Dodge pickup truck fired their weapons in the area and he was struck by a bullet.

The bullet went through his driver's side door and hit him in the thigh. He called 911 and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

The man told police he was likely not the intended target and that those involved appeared to be trying to shoot at another vehicle.

At 3:15 a.m. Saturday Gary police were called to shots fired in the area of a gas station at East 21st Avenue and Virginia Street, Pawlak said.

Officers arrived and went inside the gas station, where the victim had ran inside the bathroom after being shot. The victim, a 39-year-old Indianapolis man, was found bleeding and lying on the floor, but he was responsive and able to speak, police said.