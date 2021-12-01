2 wanted on charges they shot 61-year-old man over food stamp card

CROWN POINT — Two Gary men were wanted Wednesday on charges they shot a 61-year-old man multiple times after he refused to give them a food stamp card he wanted to sell for $50.

Darryl L. Rodriguez, 32, and Jamel D. Hutson, 32, are accused of using another man's car in the drive-by shooting Oct. 9 at West Eighth Avenue and Van Buren Street in Gary.

Neither of the defendants has entered pleas yet to felony charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and pointing a firearm.

The 61-year-old man told police he stopped at a relative's home in the 800 block of Madison Street and told the relative he was looking to sell a food stamp card that contained $98.65 for $50 so he could pay his rent.

Rodriguez, who lived at the the relative's home, called a man who showed up in a red truck, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The 61-year-old told police Rodriguez asked for the card and PIN to check the amount, but the man refused to give it to Rodriguez. The man said Rodriguez cursed at him and said, "I should just take it from you," so he began leaving, records state.