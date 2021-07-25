2 who robbed Hammond bank plead guilty

HAMMOND — Two Illinois men are pleading guilty to robbing banks in Hammond and Homewood, Illinois.

Matayo H. Young and Myron McKinney, both 20, appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit they acted together last year in committing two holdups.

Young and McKinney had been scheduled to stand trial next month on charges that, if convicted, would have carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The two gave up their right to make the government prove them guilty in return for a promise of a more lenient sentence, according to plea agreements they made earlier this month with the U.S. attorney’s office.

Martin states in court records that he heard the two men acknowledge they knowingly gave up their constitutional trial rights. Martin also heard the strength of the evidence prosecutors would have presented against them, if a trial had taken place.

According to the FBI, the first robbery took place Aug. 3, 2020.

Young walked into the TCF Bank branch, 17830 Halsted St., Homewood, wearing a black mask and clothing and glasses. McKinney stayed outside in a car, acting as a lookout.