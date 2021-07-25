2 who robbed Hammond bank plead guilty

HAMMOND — Two Illinois men are pleading guilty to robbing banks in Hammond and Homewood, Illinois.
Matayo H. Young and Myron McKinney, both 20, appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit they acted together last year in committing two holdups.
Young and McKinney had been scheduled to stand trial next month on charges that, if convicted, would have carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The two gave up their right to make the government prove them guilty in return for a promise of a more lenient sentence, according to plea agreements they made earlier this month with the U.S. attorney’s office.
Martin states in court records that he heard the two men acknowledge they knowingly gave up their constitutional trial rights. Martin also heard the strength of the evidence prosecutors would have presented against them, if a trial had taken place.
According to the FBI, the first robbery took place Aug. 3, 2020.
Young walked into the TCF Bank branch, 17830 Halsted St., Homewood, wearing a black mask and clothing and glasses. McKinney stayed outside in a car, acting as a lookout.
Young handed a bank teller a note stating, “This a robbery. Put all the money in an envelope. Do not make any sudden movements or pull alarm or say anything or people will get hurt – $5,000.”
A teller gave him $1,010 and he fled on foot. Police, who rushed to the bank, didn’t catch Young. A surveillance camera showed Young jumping into a black Hyundai, which sped away, records state.
McKinney attempted to rob a BMO Harris Bank branch in Hammond Aug. 6, 2020, but couldn’t. Its doors were locked, court records state.
The second successful robbery took place 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020, when Young entered the Peoples Bank branch, 130 Rimback St., Hammond, records state.
He handed a teller a note that read, “This is a robbery. $10,000 in an envelope or I will shoot." A teller gave him $800 in an envelope. He fled to the getaway vehicle with McKinney, according to court records.
Police arrested the pair an hour later that same day while responding to a call of suspicious activity outside a Fifth Third Bank, 21403 Cicero Ave., Matteson, Illinois.
Officers found Young and McKinney outside the Fifth Third Bank branch in a black Hyundai Sonata with the same license plate as the suspect car in the Aug. 3, 2020 Homewood TCF Bank robbery, records state.
Officers searched the car and found $800 taken from the Peoples Bank branch in Hammond as well as clothing Young was seen wearing during the robberies.
Officers said they also confiscated the two defendants’ cellphones and found video and text messages linking the defendants more closely to the robberies.
The FBI found location searches they made on at least one of the phones of all three banks as well driving directions to them.
Defense attorneys initially argued there wasn’t enough evidence to detain the two defendants over the robberies and also challenged the legality of the FBI downloading the data from the men’s cellphones.
But the court overruled all those objections on grounds the evidence was strong enough to detain them and that the men voluntarily gave police permission to search their phones.
Martin is recommending their guilty pleas be accepted.
The two defendants will remain in federal custody while awaiting sentencing.