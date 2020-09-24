2 women charged with trading blows, throwing racks in dollar store brawl

Tussle posted online

Someone in the store recorded the fight and posted it to social media.

The video showed Hopkins cursing while punching Ortiz as she was on the ground. At one point, Hopkins backed up, attempted to hit Ortiz with an umbrella and fell down after Ortiz kicked her, records state.

Ortiz then stood up and began to re-engage Hopkins, pushing Hopkins into a display rack and knocking it over, records state. Hopkins threw a metal rack at Ortiz, who got behind Hopkins and placed an arm around her neck.

Ortiz pushed Hopkins out of the store and threw an object at her, and Hopkins threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at Ortiz, records state.

As she walked away, Hopkins pulled down her pants and slapped her own buttocks as store employees looked on, records allege. She later told police she slapped herself because "the devil had taken control over her actions," records state.

Police stopped Ortiz as she drove in the area of 41st Avenue and Colorado Street, records show. She was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, both class B misdemeanors.