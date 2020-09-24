2 women charged with trading blows, throwing racks in dollar store brawl

CROWN POINT — Criminal charges officially have been filed against two women accused of causing hundreds of dollars in damage during a fight caught on video inside a Hobart Dollar General.
A case against Tanchanta Hopkins, 28, of Hobart, was filed Thursday in Hobart City Court, online court records show. An initial hearing had not yet been scheduled.
Julie Ortiz, 45, of Hobart, was charged last week and has an initial hearing set for Nov. 30.
Sales racks flew and merchandise tumbled as the two women tussled Sept. 6 inside the Dollar General at 760 N. Wisconsin St., court records show. They're accusing of causing about $600 in damage and destroying $300 in merchandise.
The woman began fighting after Ortiz intervened as Hopkins was arguing with another customer, records state.
Hopkins allegedly told police Ortiz stood "breast to breast" with her, and she felt threatened because of Ortiz's size, so she grabbed Ortiz by the hair to "take her down," records state.
Ortiz told police she had a mentally disabled family member with her, whom she thought she was protecting.
She wanted Hopkins to quiet down, but she blacked out with anger when Hopkins hit her and didn't recall everything that happened, records state.
Tussle posted online
Someone in the store recorded the fight and posted it to social media.
The video showed Hopkins cursing while punching Ortiz as she was on the ground. At one point, Hopkins backed up, attempted to hit Ortiz with an umbrella and fell down after Ortiz kicked her, records state.
Ortiz then stood up and began to re-engage Hopkins, pushing Hopkins into a display rack and knocking it over, records state. Hopkins threw a metal rack at Ortiz, who got behind Hopkins and placed an arm around her neck.
Ortiz pushed Hopkins out of the store and threw an object at her, and Hopkins threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at Ortiz, records state.
As she walked away, Hopkins pulled down her pants and slapped her own buttocks as store employees looked on, records allege. She later told police she slapped herself because "the devil had taken control over her actions," records state.
Police stopped Ortiz as she drove in the area of 41st Avenue and Colorado Street, records show. She was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, both class B misdemeanors.
Hopkins was charged with class A misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief and class C misdemeanor indecent exposure.
