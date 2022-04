2 women found shot to death inside their home, police say

GARY — Two women were found dead inside a Gary home early Saturday, prompting a homicide investigation.

The two victims were identified as Cindy Wolf, 40, of Gary, and a 34-year-old Gary resident who has not yet been named pending family notification, the report said.

Wolf and the 34-year-old woman lived at the home where they died from gunshot wounds in, the reports indicate.

At 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Gary officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had been fatally shot in the home. While officers were making sure the residence was secure, they found another woman in a bedroom who was also deceased. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County coroner’s office.

Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Lab assisted the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, which will be investigating this incident.

Police said no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Lake County/Gary Metro Sgt. Kris Adams at 219 755-33855 or Gary Crime Tip Line 1-866-CRIME-GP.

