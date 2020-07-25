2 wounded after gunfire erupts during argument at gas station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Two people were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening hours after gunfire broke out after an argument among several groups of people late Friday at a gas station, police said.

Hammond police responded about 10:45 p.m. to the BP gas station at 6906 Hohman Ave. for a panic alarm and reports of shots fired, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Witnesses told police three vehicles with multiple passengers were in the lot at the gas station when an argument broke out.

As one of the vehicles began to leave the area, someone fired multiple rounds at those still in the gas station lot, Kellogg said. The other people returned fire.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene, he said.

About two hours later, two individuals arrived at Community Hospital in Munster with gunshot wounds. Police believe they were involved in the shooting, Kellogg said.