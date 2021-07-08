2 wounded in drive-by shooting, police say

HAMMOND — Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Hammond police responded about 4 p.m. to the 900 block of 170th Street for a report of a shooting, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
A 20-year-old Hammond man was shot in the buttocks, and a 24-year-old Indianapolis man suffered a graze wound, police said.
Witnesses told police a shooter was inside a vehicle, which fled the area before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997 or Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.