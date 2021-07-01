 Skip to main content
2 wounded in Hammond shooting, police say
HAMMOND — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday several blocks away from City Hall, police said.

Hammond police were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Drackert Street for a report of a shooting, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police arrived and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Officers immediately applied a tourniquet to the man's leg, and he was taken to an Illinois hospital in stable condition, Kellogg said.

Police later learned a 20-year-old man arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his foot, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jeff Ritter at 219-852-2990.

