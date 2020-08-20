 Skip to main content
2 wounded in Merrillville shooting, police say
STOCK Police - Merrillville
John J. Watkins, The Times

MERILLVILLE — Two victims were injured in a shooting Thursday night, police said. 

At 4:40 p.m. Thursday Merrillville officers responded to shots fired reported near 53rd Avenue and Georgia Street, said Merrillville Detective Matthew Paunicka.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition. The incident is under investigation and limited information was immediately available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merrillville Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3722, extension 349, or by email at avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

