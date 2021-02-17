2 wounded in separate shootings in Gary over 3-day period

GARY — Two people were wounded in separate shootings between Sunday and Tuesday, a police official said.

A 28-year-old Gary man who police found shot in the leg and face late Tuesday gave officers little information, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police spoke with the man after responding about 7:43 p.m. Tuesday to the 4300 block of West 23rd Avenue.

The man told officers he was outside when he was shot, but did not see or know anything more, Westerfield said.

"He was very uncooperative with officers," Westerfield said.

A separate man, who is 34 years old and from Gary, was shot in his thumb Sunday during a suspected domestic incident, Westerfield said.

Police responded about 4:51 p.m. to the 100 block of East 53rd Avenue, where they met and spoke with the man. A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody.

Charges had not been filed against the suspect by Wednesday, Westerfield said.