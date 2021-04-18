 Skip to main content
2 wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway, police say
2 wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway, police say

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway, between 120th and 108th streets, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers were notified about 2:15 a.m. by Chicago police that a shooting had occurred and the victims were standing by near 75th and State streets, officials said.

State police responded to the location and found the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 42-year-old woman, both from Champaign, Illinois, had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The women were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police suspect shots were fired at them by someone in another vehicle as they traveled north on Interstate 94. The events surrounding the shooting remained under investigation, police said.

All northbound lanes of I-94 were shut down from about 4:20 to 6:15 a.m. for investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact state police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

